Looking for a safer and smarter way to generate hydrogen in the lab?

  May 14, 2020

  USA 11:00 a.m. EDT, 8:00 a.m. PDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Hydrogen is one of the most useful and popular reagents in a chemistry lab. However, you must know how to use it carefully. Join our educational webinar where we'll discuss the safety, sources, and industrial applications of hydrogen in chemistry. Our speakers will discuss how to safely handle hydrogen and where it has been applied beyond standard hydrogenation and the technology that is now available to do so. This includes the smart high-pressure hydrogen generator H-Genie for chemists, which can generate up to 1,450 psi of hydrogen gas from water at up to 1 NL/min for balloons, pressure vessels, flow reactors, and GCs. This instrument is designed to be the true smart gas cylinder replacement for any lab.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Patented Pressure Cell Technology
  • On-Demand Generation
  • Safety Features & Detection

Who Should Attend

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotech
  • Academic Chemistry Research
  • Agrochemical
  • Flavors & Fragrance
  • Fine Chemicals
  • Catalysis Research
  • Food Industry
  • Energy Storage
  • Petrochemical Facilities
  • Teaching Labs
 

Speakers

Richard Jones
CEO,
ThalesNano Energy
Dr. Gellert Sipos
Associate Principal Scientist,
ComInnex
 
Neal Langerman
Principal Scientist and Owner,
Advanced Chemical Safety
René Lebl
Scientist,
Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing (CC FLOW), part of the Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering (RCPE) in Graz, Austria
 

Moderator

Melissa O'Meara
Forensic Science Consultant,
C&EN Media Group
 

