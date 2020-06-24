Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by JEOL USA, Inc _____

Core principles of precise qNMR – Common Pitfalls and Solutions

REGISTER NOW
 

  June 24, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

A modern NMR spectrometer has the exquisite property that the data is inherently quantitative. By following a few experimental guidelines, good accuracy and precision are routinely obtainable. Though quantification by NMR is most commonly done using proton, in principal many spin ½ nuclei could also be used. A unique aspect of quantification using NMR is that typically no chemistry needs to be done up front on the molecule and response factors do not need to be cataloged – Simply put the analyte into solution and record the results. Therefore, qNMR is a non-destructive analytical technique.

The approach to quantitative analysis with qNMR data depends upon how precise an answer is needed. Experimental details also become more critical as higher sub-percent accuracy is required. If an accuracy of a few percent are sufficient for the problem at hand not much is needed except a routine spectrum and a result from a similar sample of know concentration as an external reference. There are many software tools to allow results for either traditional integration or direct time-domain amplitude extraction such as CRAFT which virtually eliminate operator bias or skill from the all-important data analysis part or the qNMR process.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learning new approaches for qNMR
  • How to avoid operator bias with automated analysis tools
  • Educating new users on workflows to better evaluate their skills

Who Should Attend

  • Laboratory managers
  • Analytical Chemists
  • Synthetic chemists
  • NMR facility managers
 

Speaker

Ron Crouch
NMR in Applications,
JEOL USA
 

REGISTER NOW
 