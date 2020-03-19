Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Using Selectivity to Optimize Resolution for Improved LC and LCMS Method Development with Superficially Porous Particles

  March 19, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 17:00 GMT, 18:00 CET

 

Overview

 

There are several chromatographic method parameters that affect selectivity which can be used to optimize resolution for different mixes of analytes. These include mobile phase, bonded phase, temperature, pH, ion-pair concentration, %B solvent/gradient, and buffer concentration. This webinar will highlight these parameters in the context of improved LC and LCMS method development using superficially porous particles with different stationary phases. Attention will be paid to the inclusion of different types of interactions, such as hydrophobic, π-π, dipole-dipole and shape selectivity which influence selectivity and can be beneficial when developing reversed phase separations. Examples of screening strategies will also be discussed with an emphasis on utilizing the high-speed advantages of superficially porous particle columns for high throughput separations for improved LC and LCMS method development.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Understand the parameters of selectivity in order to optimize resolution
  • Learn about the different types of interactions, such as hydrophobic, π-π, dipole-dipole and shape selectivity which influence selectivity
  • Review examples of screening strategies

Who Should Attend

  • Method developers for UHPLC/UPLC and HPLC methods in pharmaceutical, chemical, clinical, environmental, agrichemical, university and governmental laboratories
  • LC Chromatographers looking to modernize USP methods
 

Speaker

Stephanie A. Schuster, Ph.D.
Applications Manager,
Advanced Materials Technology, Inc.
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

