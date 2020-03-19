_____ Brought to you by MAC-MOD _____
Using Selectivity to Optimize Resolution for Improved LC and LCMS Method Development with Superficially Porous Particles
March 19, 2020
10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 17:00 GMT, 18:00 CET
Overview
There are several chromatographic method parameters that affect selectivity which can be used to optimize resolution for different mixes of analytes. These include mobile phase, bonded phase, temperature, pH, ion-pair concentration, %B solvent/gradient, and buffer concentration. This webinar will highlight these parameters in the context of improved LC and LCMS method development using superficially porous particles with different stationary phases. Attention will be paid to the inclusion of different types of interactions, such as hydrophobic, π-π, dipole-dipole and shape selectivity which influence selectivity and can be beneficial when developing reversed phase separations. Examples of screening strategies will also be discussed with an emphasis on utilizing the high-speed advantages of superficially porous particle columns for high throughput separations for improved LC and LCMS method development.
