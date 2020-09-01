Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by Mac-Mod Analytical _____

Adapting Well Known Chromatographic Techniques for the Analysis of Biomolecules

  September 1, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST - Duration: 60 Minutes

 

Overview

 

Regulatory guidelines (ICH Q6B) state that a detailed characterization of all therapeutic biomolecules is carried out prior to any new product launch. It is important to confirm primary structure and identify any post translational modifications (PTMs) which have occurred during manufacturing processes. When considering Biosimilars a comparison should be made with the Originator therapeutic. Chromatography is a well-established technique for the analysis of small molecule therapeutics, their related substances and stability and is useful for both quantitation and quality purposes. In this webinar we discuss how you can draw from experience with small molecule method development to optimize biomolecule methodologies. We also discuss how ion pair reagents can be added to the mobile phase to enhance the interaction of more polar biomolecules like oligonucleotides, and lead to excellent separations even to the n+/-1 level. Whether you are working with peptides or proteins, this webinar aims to provide ideas on how to approach their analysis using well understood and recognized modes of chromatography.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn how to optimize biomolecule methodologies
  • Learn when to consider ion pair reagents for polar biomolecules
  • Run through examples of various biomolecule separations and methods

Who Should Attend

  • Method developers for UHPLC/UPLC methods in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, university and governmental laboratories
 

Speaker

Gemma Lo
Senior Product Manager,
Avantor
 

Moderator

Catherine Dold
Health & Environment Writer,
C&EN Media Group
 

