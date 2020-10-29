Advertisement

Brought to you by Mac-Mod Analytical

Applications of Separation and Mass Spectrometric Techniques for Challenges in the Analysis of Per-and Polyfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS) in the Environment

  October 29, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) are commonly referred to as "forever chemicals that are everywhere" due to their long persistence and poor adsorption to most surfaces due to their surfactant nature and non-stick properties. While the film "Dark Waters" and the documentary "The Devil We Know" have highlighted the specific instance of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination in drinking water, there are over four thousand known PFAS, most of which we know little or nothing about in terms of health effects. The advances in liquid chromatography - tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) have given us tools for a deeper understanding of the ubiquitous compounds.

Please join Dr. Charles Powley of the STRIDE Center for PFAS Solutions and Advanced Materials Technology for a discussion on the pervasive nature of PFAS in our aquatic and agricultural systems. How these compounds, now 70 years in the making have evolved in their use, pose analytical challenges, and how to use the benefits of superficially porous particles and LCMS separations to overcome the challenges they present.

Key Learning Objectives

  • The origins and impact of PFAS to our environment and health
  • What legacy and current PFAS compounds are currently of highest regulatory concern
  • What steps can be taken to limit background contamination when analyzing for PFAS
  • An overview of US EPA methods

Who Should Attend

  • Method developers for UHPLC/UPLC methods in environmental, university and governmental laboratories
 

Speakers

Charles R. Powley Ph.D.
Chief Scientist,
STRIDE Center for PFAS Solutions
Andrew Harron
Applications Scientist,
Advanced Materials Technology
 

Moderator

Catherine Dold
Health & Environment Writer,
C&EN Media Group
 

