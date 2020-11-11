Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by Mac-Mod Analytical _____

Best Practices for Limiting Hazardous Solvent Exposure with Safety Caps and Waste Containment for HPLC and UHPLC Systems

  November 11, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PST, 1:00 p.m. EST, 18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Safety in general is a major concern for most people these days. With the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over our heads, people are wearing masks, standing six feet apart, working in shifts, etc., in order to remain safe. However, not enough focus has been given to the safety of laboratory scientists inside the labs making our medicines on a daily basis. The fact of the matter is that solvents like Acetonitrile and Methanol, which are being used on a day to day basis for our chromatography applications, are classified by the Globally Harmonized Chemical Classification System as Category 1 toxic solvents.

This webinar will focus on introducing innovative solutions to help laboratory managers, scientists and safety managers limit the evaporation of harmful solvents into the lab, and therefore limit the exposure of these toxic solvents to the laboratory personnel.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Issues with harmful chemical evaporation in a laboratory with HPLC systems
  • Impact of implementing Safety Caps and Waste Caps for your HPLC or UHPLC Instrumentation
  • Unique solutions that show the versatility of Safety Caps for a wide array of problems

Who Should Attend

  • Lab Safety Managers
  • Lab Managers
  • Lab Directors
  • Laboratory Scientists in any laboratory with HPLC or UHPLC Instruments
 

Speaker

Edward Faden
Chromatography Specialist,
MAC-MOD Analytical
 

