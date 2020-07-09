Advertisement

High Performance NMR Spectroscopy on the Bench: Latest Developments and Applications

  July 9, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Benchtop NMR systems have become indispensable analytical lab instruments during the past few years. The ability to acquire high quality NMR spectra in the lab is saving enormous time and money for chemists who previously had to wait for NMR results from remote or centralized resources. Furthermore, having the NMR spectrometer next to your chemical reactor has made it possible to monitor chemical processes on-line and in real time, a type of study that is not accessible by conventional high-field NMR spectrometers.

This webinar will describe the latest applications and developments of the pre-eminent Spinsolve benchtop NMR spectrometer. Results from the all-new Spinsolve 80 ULTRA, featuring the highest homogeneity and field, will be shown. This model is specifically designed to enable the highest quality solvent-suppression, a requirement for many benchtop NMR applications.

Along with the Spinsolve 80 ULTRA, the webinar will also show results from the new Spinsolve 80 Diffusion, which includes pulsed field gradients that enable self-diffusion and DOSY experiments to be acquired.

The webinar will show how these new Spinsolve models can be used to extract useful information from real world examples provided by our many customers.

Applications that will be described in the webinar include real-time reaction monitoring, quantitative analysis of mixtures, and multi-nuclear, multi-dimensional NMR.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • See real world examples of Benchtop NMR spectroscopy that might be relevant to your research or analysis.
  • Understand the frontiers of Benchtop NMR spectroscopy today.
  • Learn why the Spinsolve benchtop NMR spectrometer delivers the highest performance in the market.
  • Discover the latest capabilities of the Spinsolve spectrometer recently released.

Who Should Attend

  • Organic and synthetic chemists
  • Chemists who use NMR today in academia or industry
  • Researchers working in fields where NMR spectroscopy is useful
  • Researchers interested in expanding their knowledge of benchtop NMR instruments and their capabilities
 

Speaker

Andrew Coy
CEO,
Magritek
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

