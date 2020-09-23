Advertisement

Brought to you by MercachemSyncom

Solid State Chemistry - optimal form selection by controlled crystallization

  September 23, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Drug substance development is continuous troubleshooting and risk management. With solid state chemistry you manage a drug's physchem properties by finding the polymorph that will give the perfect balance between stability, solubility and permeability. In this webinar Edwin Aret will talk about how to obtain this balance. He will especially highlight the polymorph screening process and how to optimize the crystallization. Controlled crystallization is the preferred isolation method to obtain purified material of a specific polymorphic form and crystal habit. The systematical exploration of the experimental space will identify new crystalline (salt) forms, select the kinetically accessible and thermodynamically most stable polymorph.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Crystallization optimization
  • Solubility improvement
  • Salt form selection
  • Polymorph screening

Who Should Attend

  • People involved in drug discovery
  • People involved in drug development
  • People involved in preparation of drug substance
  • People involved in formulation and drug delivery
 

Speaker

Dr. Edwin Aret
Solid State Chemistry Principal Scientist,
MercachemSyncom
 

Moderator

Kelly McSweeney
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

