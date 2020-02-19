Advertisement

Redefining the Limits of Handheld Raman Spectrosopy

  February 19, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Recent advances in handheld Raman spectroscopy enable both higher sensitivity qualitative analysis and quantification of finished products. New methods remove the requirement for wet-chemical methods that require significant time and resources to use, such as liquid chromatography. Applications such as counterfeit identification and quantification are now possible with a handheld instrument which can be conveniently used outside the laboratory.

With Raman spectroscopy it is possible to differentiate between authentic, counterfeit, and reverse-engineered pharmaceuticals and quantify solid dosage forms. In this informational webinar, Dr. Stephen W. Hoag of the University of Maryland School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, will discuss examples of where these new techniques have been applied.

There will be time at the end of the webinar for a Q&A session with the presenter and Dr. Adam J. Hopkins, Spectroscopy Product Manager at Metrohm USA to address your questions and discuss how method-driven Raman can streamline quality control measurements.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn how you can use handheld Raman spectroscopy to identify raw materials that are spectrally similar
  • Understand how handheld Raman can be used for quantitative analysis in manufacturing and quality control
  • See how handheld Raman spectroscopy can be used to detect counterfeit and adulterated solid dosage forms
  • Discover portable solutions for monatomic salt identification

Who Should Attend

  • Pharmaceutical development scientists / engineers
  • Laboratory managers / directors / supervisors
  • Quality control and assurance labs
  • Customs inspectors
  • Industry regulators
 

Speakers

Stephen W. Hoag, Ph.D.
Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences,
University of Maryland, Baltimore
Adam J. Hopkins, Ph.D.
Vibrational spectroscopy,
Metrohm USA
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

