_____ Brought to you by Metrohm USA _____

From Benchtop to Process: Implementing Online Process Ion Chromatography for Corrosion Monitoring

REGISTER NOW
 

  April 16, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

When water is a part of your manufacturing process, your plant infrastructure is at risk from corrosion. This impact can range from costly repairs to unscheduled plant shutdowns. Despite the risk, many companies are not aware of the negative impact corrosion can have on their plant, production and profitability.

To gauge the threat from corrosion, most industries rely on measuring a single parameter, such as pH; however, this approach does not provide sufficient data to predict corrosion events. Multiparameter on-line analysis provides continuous monitoring of corrosive ions and corrosion inhibitors, giving you the true corrosion picture for your plant and decreasing your risk. The addition of process analysis provides both consistent and reliable results throughout the plant, making any corrosion monitoring program more robust.

During this webinar, you’ll learn from the Vice President at Zerust Industrial Products Development, Wade Rohland, on his experience using ion chromatography for corrosion monitoring. Wade will use a real case study to demonstrate how a multiparameter corrosion profile provided a better understanding of metalworking fluids, preventing corrosion events. Kraig Kmiotek, Product Specialist Process Analytics at Metrohm USA, will demonstrate how ion chromatography can be automated, providing increased analytical precision and accuracy of any corrosion management system. These presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, giving attendees the chance to interact with our experts and have their specific questions answered.

Brought to you by:

Metrohm USA
 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Understand the current challenges with using single parameter analyses for corrosion monitoring
  • Review how ion chromatography can be used to better determine corrosive ions and corrosion inhibitors
  • Learn how process ion chromatography can be customized to perform analyses specific to the process at hand

Who Should Attend

  • Process engineers responsible for corrosion monitoring
  • Those involved in process improvements to avoid corrosion
  • Anyone interested in implementing on-line analysis for corrosion monitoring
 

Speakers

Wade Rohland
Vice President, Zerust Industrial Technology Research & Development,
Northern Technologies International Corporation
Kraig Kmiotek
Product Specialist - Process Analytics,
Metrohm USA
 

Moderator

Ann Thayer
Contributing Editor
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 