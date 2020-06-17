_____ Brought to you by Metrohm USA _____
Spectroelectrochemistry: A Powerful Combination of Two Fundamental Analytical Techniques
June 17, 2020
10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST
Spectroelectrochemistry (SEC) combines two powerful analytical tools, spectroscopy and electrochemistry, to provide greater insight. SEC allows you to observe changes in a molecular spectroscopy profile while oxidation states are changed electrochemically. This versatile and comprehensive analytical technique can be applied to many applications ranging from sensor development to battery materials research. New technology developments have expanded the capabilities of SEC, allowing for a tighter integration of electrochemistry and spectroscopy.
During this webinar, Dr. Paul Bohn, the Arthur J. Schmitt Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Director of Advanced Diagnostics & Therapeutics at The University of Notre Dame, will discuss how to couple electron transfer events with spectroscopic profile changes for high sensitivity measurements. Dr. David Ibañez, SEC Product Specialist at Metrohm DropSens, will then discuss electrochemical and spectroscopic measurements possible with SEC. Stay tuned until the end of the presentation to participate in an interactive Q&A session with our experts.
