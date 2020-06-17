Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Metrohm USA _____

Spectroelectrochemistry: A Powerful Combination of Two Fundamental Analytical Techniques

REGISTER NOW
 

  June 17, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Spectroelectrochemistry (SEC) combines two powerful analytical tools, spectroscopy and electrochemistry, to provide greater insight. SEC allows you to observe changes in a molecular spectroscopy profile while oxidation states are changed electrochemically. This versatile and comprehensive analytical technique can be applied to many applications ranging from sensor development to battery materials research. New technology developments have expanded the capabilities of SEC, allowing for a tighter integration of electrochemistry and spectroscopy.

During this webinar, Dr. Paul Bohn, the Arthur J. Schmitt Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Director of Advanced Diagnostics & Therapeutics at The University of Notre Dame, will discuss how to couple electron transfer events with spectroscopic profile changes for high sensitivity measurements. Dr. David Ibañez, SEC Product Specialist at Metrohm DropSens, will then discuss electrochemical and spectroscopic measurements possible with SEC. Stay tuned until the end of the presentation to participate in an interactive Q&A session with our experts.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn about measurement techniques combining spectroscopy and electrochemistry.
  • Learn how time-resolved spectroscopy combined with electrochemistry enhance your research.
  • Learn about different applications that can benefit from spectroelectrochemistry.

Who Should Attend

  • R&D scientists, Chemists and Lab managers from Sensors, Corrosion, Biotechnology, Pharma, Energy Storage and Conversion, Environmental, and Fundamental Research such as catalysis or surface mechanisms institute
  • Anyone involved in fundamental spectroscopic & electrochemical research
  • Anyone wanting to know how to do time-resolved spectroscopy techniques in combination with various electrochemical techniques
 

Speakers

Dr. Paul W. Bohen
Professor of Chemical, Biomolecular Engineering, and Biochemistry,
University of Notre Dame
David Ibañez, Ph.D.
Spectroelectrochemistry Product Specialist,
Metrohm Dropsens
 

REGISTER NOW
 