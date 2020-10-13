Advertisement

Establishing a Corrosion Control Program That Overpowers Difficult Samples

  October 13, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT / 16:00 BST / 17:00

 

Overview

 

Controlling water chemistry is a critical part of preventing corrosion, and companies will spend billions of dollars every year to preserve valuable water system infrastructure and win the battle against corrosion. A comprehensive corrosion program includes monitoring and managing three key parameters: corrosion inducing ions, corrosion preventing chemicals and corrosion products. Monitoring and controlling these three parameters is crucial to maintaining production and increasing safety. While corrosion is inevitable, the damage caused by corrosion can be monitored, treated and controlled.

In this webinar, Lindsey Linn, chemist at Duke Energy Central Lab will share her experience using ion chromatography for corrosion monitoring at various Duke Energy plants. Using actual application examples, she'll show us how her lab overcame challenges caused by the difficult matrices often found in the energy sector. Following her presentation, Shibu Paul will discuss the instrument hardware used to conquer these challenging matrices. He will also address variation in corrosion monitoring across different industries, including chemical, polymer and refining. Stay until the end of our webinar and get your specific questions answered by our experts during a live Q&A session.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Understand how to conduct risk assessment of corrosive ions
  • Learn how to automate your trace level calibrations
  • Learn techniques to optimize the method for challenging matrices

Who Should Attend

  • Lab managers, Plant Managers and EH&S officers from refineries and power plants
  • Commercial utility managers from municipal water organizations and waste water treatment sites
  • Lab managers, QA/QC managers, production managers from automotive manufacturing, mining, pulp and paper
 

Speakers

Lindsey Linn
Chemist
Duke Energy Central Lab
Shibu Paul, Ph.D.,
Product Specialist, Ion Chromatography
Metrohm USA
 

Moderator

Melissa O'Meara
Forensic Science Consultant
C&EN Media Group
 

