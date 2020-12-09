_____ Brought to you by Metrohm USA _____
Best Titration Practices for Corrosion Prevention
December 9, 2020
8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET
A study from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) estimates that implementing best practices for corrosion prevention can reduce corrosion damage costs 15-35%. But what are the best practices? And how far do these best practices reach into the operation?
Simple corrosion monitoring techniques like titration allow you to make faster decisions and catch issues before they become a problem and add cost. Join us for this webinar to learn how to determine the concentration of corrosion inhibitors, catalysts and by-products. Kerri-Ann Blake, Product Manager for titration at Metrohm USA, will share best practices for implementing the analysis of amines, water, acidity, metals and more into your corrosion prevention program. Larry Tucker, Director of Norms and Standards at Metrohm USA, will join Kerri-Ann for our live Q&A session after the presentation.
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
