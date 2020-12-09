Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by Metrohm USA _____

Best Titration Practices for Corrosion Prevention

  December 9, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

A study from the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) estimates that implementing best practices for corrosion prevention can reduce corrosion damage costs 15-35%. But what are the best practices? And how far do these best practices reach into the operation?

Simple corrosion monitoring techniques like titration allow you to make faster decisions and catch issues before they become a problem and add cost. Join us for this webinar to learn how to determine the concentration of corrosion inhibitors, catalysts and by-products. Kerri-Ann Blake, Product Manager for titration at Metrohm USA, will share best practices for implementing the analysis of amines, water, acidity, metals and more into your corrosion prevention program. Larry Tucker, Director of Norms and Standards at Metrohm USA, will join Kerri-Ann for our live Q&A session after the presentation.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • How to determine the concentration of corrosion inhibitors, catalysts and by-products
  • Understand the value of bringing simple corrosion monitoring techniques in-house
  • How to use moisture testing for liquids and gases to help prevent corrosion
  • How to use potentiometric and thermometric titration techniques to determine total acid number – an indicator for corrosion

Who Should Attend

  • Lab managers with labs performing corrosion monitoring
  • Those involved in process improvement to avoid corrosion
  • Anyone interested in implementing best practices for corrosion monitoring
 

Speakers

Dr. Kerri-Ann Blake
Titration Product Manager
Metrohm USA
Larry Tucker
Director of Norms and Standards
Metrohm USA
 

