SYNTHIA™ Retrosynthesis Software for Practicing Chemists: A look at recent applications in the laboratory

  September 15, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

In a continuously evolving landscape of in silico chemical intelligence and machine learning, computer assisted synthetic planning has come to the forefront of discussion in the cheminformatics space. Herein, we will describe the use of SYNTHIA™, a retrosynthetic design software (now exclusively in the MilliporeSigma family of tools) in drug discovery, industrial, and academic laboratories.

Professor Tim Cernak from the University of Michigan will discuss his use of SYNTHIA™ to explore the interface of chemical synthesis and data science. The data-processing power of modern retrosynthetic software enables chemists to ask new research questions, and the application of SYNTHIA™ searching for the synthesis of pharmaceuticals in a data-rich environment will be described. He will highlight examples of crowd-sourcing and team-based searching in SYNTHIA™ to overcome synthetic challenges and describe the merger of automatically planned retrosynthesis routes with modern tools for high-throughput experimentation.

In addition, Professor Richmond Sarpong from the University of California, Berkeley will ask the question, 'Where does one begin to identify strategies for the synthesis of a complex molecule?' He will discuss a process for leveraging computer-assisted synthesis designs along with human-generated routes using an illustrative example of this interplay in the context of a sesquiterpene natural product synthesis.

Finally, Ewa Gajewska, an expert on the software and a Chemistry Specialist on the SYNTHIA™ development team will describe how the use of tactical combinations, complexifying-simplifying sequences of reaction, within SYNTHIA™ improved the synthesis of a natural product – Imperanene – compared to previously reported routes.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Discover how SYNTHIA™ has been used in recent applications in the laboratory
  • Learn about the application of SYNTHIA™ to overcome synthetic challenges and describe the merger of automatically planned retrosynthesis routes with modern tools for high-throughput experimentation.
  • Leverage computer assisted synthetic design and human creativity in natural product synthesis

Who Should Attend

  • Synthetic Chemists
  • Discovery/Medicinal Chemists
  • Process Chemists
  • Laboratory Managers
  • Applications Scientists with synthetic chemistry needs
 

Speakers

Tim Cernak, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor of Medicinal Chemistry,
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
Richmond Sarpong, Ph.D.
Professor of Chemistry,
University of California, Berkeley
Ewa Gajewska
Chemistry Specialist,
SYNTHIA™ Merck KGaA, Warsaw, Poland
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

