Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by PerkinElmer _____

UV-Vis-NIR Spectroscopy for Optoelectronic Devices and Materials: State of the Art

REGISTER NOW
 

  June 2, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

UV-Vis spectroscopy is one of the most commonly used analytical technique prevalent across most labs. While traditional cuvette-based analysis has been used in pharmaceutical, life sciences, petrochemical, water testing, and a host of other industries, the addition of NIR optics and high-performance detector elements have greatly expanded the applications of UV-Vis-NIR for the analysis of solid-state materials. Today, UV-Vis-NIR is widely used across a variety of high-tech industries including optics, semi-conductors, solar, aerospace, automotive, virtual-reality, and defense, among others. The demand and innovation for high-performance UV-Vis-NIR instruments is driven by the need to measure broader range of sample types, ranging from optical components, specialized surface coatings, nanomaterials, architectural glasses and construction materials, and many others that impact us every day.

In this webinar, we will focus on PerkinElmer's Lambda 1050+ UV-Vis-NIR instrument and discuss various modular sampling accessories and detector modules that can be used when addressing a broad range of material types, all within a single instrument. Various integrating sphere options – with sizes ranging from 60 mm to 270 mm – allow for specular and diffuse reflectance/transmittance measurements on samples of varying surface topography and micro-texture such as pyramids, frits, or glazing materials. We will also take an in-depth look at recent advances in variable angle spectroscopy, using automated modules such as the URA and ARTA, that allow range of uniplanar and out-of-plane angular measurements, as well as more complex scattering measurements such as BRDF and BTDF. Finally, we will consider selected accessories that serve niche optical markets, such as the UL270 mm sphere and the IV accessory which is used for the calibration of standard and reference mirrors, and related examples.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Applications of UV-Vis-NIR spectroscopy for material characterization
  • Variable Angle Spectroscopy
  • Choosing the right sampling technique to measure optical properties of diffused and textured samples

Who Should Attend

  • Industries: Optics, Glass, Solar, Academia, Energy, Defense, Aerospace, Automobile, Semiconductor, Optical Coating, Fabrication, Nanomaterials
  • Lab types: R&D labs, QA/QC labs, Production labs
  • Job titles: Lab Manager, Scientist, Technician, Technologist, Analyst, Project Manager, Director
  • Target regions: North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean
 

Speakers

John Birtles, Ph.D.
Sr. Field Applications Scientist,
PerkinElmer
Chris Lynch
Sr. Field Applications Scientist,
PerkinElmer
 

REGISTER NOW
 