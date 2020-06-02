UV-Vis-NIR Spectroscopy for Optoelectronic Devices and Materials: State of the Art

UV-Vis spectroscopy is one of the most commonly used analytical technique prevalent across most labs. While traditional cuvette-based analysis has been used in pharmaceutical, life sciences, petrochemical, water testing, and a host of other industries, the addition of NIR optics and high-performance detector elements have greatly expanded the applications of UV-Vis-NIR for the analysis of solid-state materials. Today, UV-Vis-NIR is widely used across a variety of high-tech industries including optics, semi-conductors, solar, aerospace, automotive, virtual-reality, and defense, among others. The demand and innovation for high-performance UV-Vis-NIR instruments is driven by the need to measure broader range of sample types, ranging from optical components, specialized surface coatings, nanomaterials, architectural glasses and construction materials, and many others that impact us every day.

In this webinar, we will focus on PerkinElmer's Lambda 1050+ UV-Vis-NIR instrument and discuss various modular sampling accessories and detector modules that can be used when addressing a broad range of material types, all within a single instrument. Various integrating sphere options – with sizes ranging from 60 mm to 270 mm – allow for specular and diffuse reflectance/transmittance measurements on samples of varying surface topography and micro-texture such as pyramids, frits, or glazing materials. We will also take an in-depth look at recent advances in variable angle spectroscopy, using automated modules such as the URA and ARTA, that allow range of uniplanar and out-of-plane angular measurements, as well as more complex scattering measurements such as BRDF and BTDF. Finally, we will consider selected accessories that serve niche optical markets, such as the UL270 mm sphere and the IV accessory which is used for the calibration of standard and reference mirrors, and related examples.