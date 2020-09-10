Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by PerkinElmer _____

Analysis of Laminate Materials by ATR Imaging and Micro-ATR Techniques

REGISTER NOW
 

  September 10, 2020

  10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

FTIR Microscopy is a well-established analytical tool used for the examination of small-scale (sub 100 µm) material defects, such as inclusions as well as for identification of foreign matter. Infrared microscopy has found applications across a broad range of areas including forensic, pharmaceuticals, coatings and packaging materials. Laminates are a class of materials that are purpose-built, designed to provide structural integrity, wear-resistance and permeation protection. Polymeric laminates are often constructed with layers of sub 10 µm that pose measurement challenges.

This webinar will describe sampling and measurement principles of line scanning, Micro-Attenuated Total Reflection (ATR) measurements and ATR Imaging along with practical examples for laminates and other sample types.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Applications of FTIR and FTIR Imaging techniques for material characterization
  • Analysis of Polymer Laminates
  • Choosing the right sampling technique and measurement modes in IR Microscopy

Who Should Attend

  • Industries: Polymers, Packaging, Academia, Energy, Defense, Aerospace, Automobile, Semiconductor, Coating, Forensics, Fabrication, Nanomaterials, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences
  • Lab types: R&D labs, QA/QC labs, Production labs
  • Job titles: Lab Manager, Scientist, Technician, Technologist, Analyst, Project Manager, Director
  • Target regions: North, Central and South America
 

Speaker

Thomas Byron
Principal Field Application Scientist,
PerkinElmer
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 