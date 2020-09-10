_____ Brought to you by PerkinElmer _____
Analysis of Laminate Materials by ATR Imaging and Micro-ATR Techniques
September 10, 2020
10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT, 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST
FTIR Microscopy is a well-established analytical tool used for the examination of small-scale (sub 100 µm) material defects, such as inclusions as well as for identification of foreign matter. Infrared microscopy has found applications across a broad range of areas including forensic, pharmaceuticals, coatings and packaging materials. Laminates are a class of materials that are purpose-built, designed to provide structural integrity, wear-resistance and permeation protection. Polymeric laminates are often constructed with layers of sub 10 µm that pose measurement challenges.
This webinar will describe sampling and measurement principles of line scanning, Micro-Attenuated Total Reflection (ATR) measurements and ATR Imaging along with practical examples for laminates and other sample types.
