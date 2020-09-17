_____ Brought to you by PerkinElmer _____
Semiconductor Device Fabrication: from 12 to 3 Nanometers – How Will You Get There?
September 17, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
Smaller, faster and more energy-efficient integrated circuitry are the rules of the game in the semiconductor industry, which is constantly evolving and transforming its manufacturing processes to deliver on Moore's law – a journey that constantly calls for the use of ultrapure materials and chemicals, where sub-part per trillion, and eventually sub-part per quadrillion, impurities detection is required.
How do semiconductor device manufacturers get to smaller nanometer nodes and what analytical instrumentation do they require to achieve faster, smaller, more energy-efficient integrated circuitry?
During this webcast, you will learn about recent advancements in impurity testing techniques (multi-quadrupole ICP-MS and tri-range IR), empowering semiconductor device manufacturers with the right tools to transition from 12 to 3 nanometers to ensure contaminant-free products.
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
