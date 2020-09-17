Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by PerkinElmer _____

Semiconductor Device Fabrication: from 12 to 3 Nanometers – How Will You Get There?

REGISTER NOW
 

  September 17, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Smaller, faster and more energy-efficient integrated circuitry are the rules of the game in the semiconductor industry, which is constantly evolving and transforming its manufacturing processes to deliver on Moore's law – a journey that constantly calls for the use of ultrapure materials and chemicals, where sub-part per trillion, and eventually sub-part per quadrillion, impurities detection is required.

How do semiconductor device manufacturers get to smaller nanometer nodes and what analytical instrumentation do they require to achieve faster, smaller, more energy-efficient integrated circuitry?

During this webcast, you will learn about recent advancements in impurity testing techniques (multi-quadrupole ICP-MS and tri-range IR), empowering semiconductor device manufacturers with the right tools to transition from 12 to 3 nanometers to ensure contaminant-free products.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • What: Recent advancements in impurity testing techniques (multi-quad ICP-MS and tri-range IR), empowering semiconductor device manufacturers with the right tools to transition from 12 to 3 nanometers.
  • Why: Contamination – particles, metallic or airborne molecules – can have a detrimental impact on the yield and reliability of semiconductor device manufacturing and its process control. For each of these contaminants, a set of testing techniques or analytical tools are used to ensure a contaminant-free product is produced.
  • How: State-of-the-art testing technologies are used to ensure materials and chemicals are free from impurities and that production processes are free from contaminant. In this webinar, we will discuss:
    • Achieving sub-ppt metallic impurities detection in various chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing: Chady Stephan
    • IR testing of raw materials, mapping of wafers and defect testing/contaminant analysis using FT-IR microscopy: Ian Robertson

Who Should Attend

  • Semicon Researchers / R&D Managers
  • Laboratory Managers / Directors / Supervisors
  • Laboratory Technicians / Operators
 

Speakers

Chady Stephan, PhD
Chemicals Market Leader,
PerkinElmer Inc.
Ian Robertson
Senior Application Scientist,
PerkinElmer Inc.
 

Moderator

Melissa O'Meara
Forensic Science Consultant,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 