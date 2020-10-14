Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by PerkinElmer _____

All Wrapped-Up: Improve Your Plastic Packaging Analyses

REGISTER NOW
 

  October 14, 2020

  7:00 a.m. PDT, 10:00 a.m. EDT, 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

In this webinar you will learn about the analytical techniques solving today's challenges in the plastic packaging industry.

Gain deeper understanding of polymer testing for quality and safety compliance including multi-layer materials with techniques covering IR microscopy & imaging to VOC measurements for off-gassing.

This webinar provides insights for packaging researchers and manufacturers working across food, drink, health, beauty and consumer electronics.

Running Order:
1. Introduction: Gerlinde Wita – Packaging Insights & the Industry (5 mins)
2. IR Microscopy & Imaging for Laminates /Inclusions: Jo D'Herde (20 min)
3. GCHS for VOC measurements: Aaron Davies (15/20 min)
4. Q&A (live) 15mins

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Insights into key challenges facing plastic packaging producers/users
  • Get an overview on plastic packaging testing for quality and safety compliance
  • Learn how to analyze multi-layer packaging using IR Microscopy & Imaging
  • Get deeper understanding of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) measurements for off-gassing

Who Should Attend

  • Laboratory managers
  • New product developers
  • Material researchers
  • Packaging Manufacturers
  • Food & Drink Manufacturers & Retailers
  • Polymer and Plastic Producers
 

Speakers

Gerlinde Wita
Global Market Leader for Materials and Energy Markets,
PerkinElmer
Jo D'Herde
Founder of iD2, Strategic Partner,
PerkinElmer
Aaron Davies
Field Applications Specialist for Chromatography (GC & GC/MS),
PerkinElmer
 

Moderator

Alexandra Taylor
Associate Editor,
C&EN
 

REGISTER NOW
 