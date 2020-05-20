Submicron non-contact IR spectroscopy and simultaneous Raman in life sciences, microplastics, polymers, contaminant ID and more

This webinar will introduce the new breakthrough technique, Optical Photothermal IR (O-PTIR) Spectroscopy, describe how it solves major limitations with IR Spectroscopy and how it can be coupled with Raman spectroscopy. O-PTIR spectroscopy is an optical IR spectroscopy technique which provides for the first time ever;

a) submicron resolution

b) high quality absorption spectra in non-contact reflection mode without scatter/dispersion artifacts.

c) Water compatible IR measurements

O-PTIR and IR+Raman applications will be discussed in a broad range of fields such as life sciences, particulates/microplastics, polymers and failure/defect analysis.

Since O-PTIR uses a visible probe to detect IR absorption, it offers the breakthrough ability to obtain simultaneous Raman spectroscopy from the same sample spot, at the same time and with the same spatial resolution. This can provide complementary and confirmatory analysis in a variety of applications. Learn how now, for the first-time live cells can be measured in water, with submicron IR spatial resolution, with IR+Raman spectral information, allowing for cellular metabolism and drug uptake studies for example.

Professor Ji-Xin Cheng of Boston University is the co-inventor of O-PTIR. He is one of the world's leading vibrational spectroscopy researchers, having previously co-invented CARS, while doing his post-doctoral work with Prof Sunny Xie of Harvard. Prof Cheng has recently received several prestigious awards for his research including the Lippincott Award and the Pittcon Spectroscopy Award.