Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Photothermal _____

Submicron non-contact IR spectroscopy and simultaneous Raman in life sciences, microplastics, polymers, contaminant ID and more

REGISTER NOW
 

  May 20, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

This webinar will introduce the new breakthrough technique, Optical Photothermal IR (O-PTIR) Spectroscopy, describe how it solves major limitations with IR Spectroscopy and how it can be coupled with Raman spectroscopy. O-PTIR spectroscopy is an optical IR spectroscopy technique which provides for the first time ever;
a) submicron resolution
b) high quality absorption spectra in non-contact reflection mode without scatter/dispersion artifacts.
c) Water compatible IR measurements

O-PTIR and IR+Raman applications will be discussed in a broad range of fields such as life sciences, particulates/microplastics, polymers and failure/defect analysis.

Since O-PTIR uses a visible probe to detect IR absorption, it offers the breakthrough ability to obtain simultaneous Raman spectroscopy from the same sample spot, at the same time and with the same spatial resolution. This can provide complementary and confirmatory analysis in a variety of applications. Learn how now, for the first-time live cells can be measured in water, with submicron IR spatial resolution, with IR+Raman spectral information, allowing for cellular metabolism and drug uptake studies for example.

Professor Ji-Xin Cheng of Boston University is the co-inventor of O-PTIR. He is one of the world's leading vibrational spectroscopy researchers, having previously co-invented CARS, while doing his post-doctoral work with Prof Sunny Xie of Harvard. Prof Cheng has recently received several prestigious awards for his research including the Lippincott Award and the Pittcon Spectroscopy Award.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • How O-PTIR provides sub-micron resolution; provides absorption spectra in non-contact reflection mode without scatter/dispersive artifacts and works in water.
  • How simultaneous IR+Raman provides key research insights in a variety of applications such as in life sciences, particulates/microplastics, polymers and failure analysis.
  • How simultaneous IR and Raman can enhance your research with more thorough and accurate sample characterization with complementary and confirmatory IR+Raman analysis.

Who Should Attend

  • Lab managers Life Sciences researchers with interest in sub-cellular chemistry and tissue chemistry
  • Microplastics/particulates and aerosols researchers interested in complementary/confirmatory identification
  • Analytical scientists interested in defect/contaminant ID
  • Polymer researchers
 

Speakers

Ji-Xin Cheng, PhD
Moustakas Chair Professor of Photonics,
Boston University
Dr. Mustafa Kansiz
Director of Product Management for the mIRage IR Microscope,
Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp
 

Moderator

Melissa O'Meara
Forensic Science Consultant,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 