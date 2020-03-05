Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discounts on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Schrödinger _____

Polymer Innovation with Computational Chemistry

REGISTER NOW
 

  March 5, 2020

  1:00 p.m. EST, 10:00 a.m. PST, 18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Polymers have found use in industries from aerospace composites to food packaging to drug delivery. Their usefulness is tied to the intersection of chemistry, macromolecular structure, and microscale behavior. As the use of polymers has grown so has the need for better tools to predict and understand how the chemistry, processing, and macromolecular structure impacts performance. This webinar will review computational chemistry developed for polymers and how it has become a practical tool for polymer research engineers and scientists to have in their toolbox.

• Polymer property predictions using chemically informed simulations

• Computational chemistry techniques for thermosets and thermoplastics

• Examples in area of epoxy resins, polyacrylates, polyolefins

• Techniques for integrating simulation into industrial research and development

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn how to accelerate research and development projects using Schrödinger's leading computational chemistry software platform
  • See how to Improve the accuracy of your in slico predictions with Schrödinger's proven methodologies
  • Streamline your workflows with integrated software solutions for atomic-simulation of chemical systems

Who Should Attend

  • Materials Scientists
  • Chemical Engineers
  • R&D Scientists designing novel materials
 

Speaker

Andrea Browning
Product Manager,
Polymers and Soft Matter,
Schrödinger
 

Moderator

Ann Thayer
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 