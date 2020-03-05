_____ Brought to you by Schrödinger _____
Polymer Innovation with Computational Chemistry
March 5, 2020
1:00 p.m. EST, 10:00 a.m. PST, 18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET
Overview
Polymers have found use in industries from aerospace composites to food packaging to drug delivery. Their usefulness is tied to the intersection of chemistry, macromolecular structure, and microscale behavior. As the use of polymers has grown so has the need for better tools to predict and understand how the chemistry, processing, and macromolecular structure impacts performance. This webinar will review computational chemistry developed for polymers and how it has become a practical tool for polymer research engineers and scientists to have in their toolbox.
• Polymer property predictions using chemically informed simulations
• Computational chemistry techniques for thermosets and thermoplastics
• Examples in area of epoxy resins, polyacrylates, polyolefins
• Techniques for integrating simulation into industrial research and development
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speaker
Moderator
