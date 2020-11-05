_____ Brought to you by Schrödinger _____
Accelerating Drug Discovery with Advanced Computational Modeling and Cloud Computing
REGISTER NOW
November 5, 2020
11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST, 18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET
Overview
Small molecule drug discovery requires identification of ligands manifesting highly potent and selective binding, while maintaining a wide variety of other ligand properties required for safety and biological efficacy. In this presentation we'll describe how integrated deployment of Schrödinger's leading computational modeling technologies and GoogleCloud's high-performance computing resources can be used to drive drug discovery projects and significantly speed up design cycles. In addition to case studies and examples from active drug discovery projects, we'll also take a look at how improvements in high-performance computing continue to open new possibilities for large scale computationally driven molecular design.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
REGISTER NOW