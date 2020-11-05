Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Schrödinger _____

Accelerating Drug Discovery with Advanced Computational Modeling and Cloud Computing

REGISTER NOW
 

  November 5, 2020

  11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST, 18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Small molecule drug discovery requires identification of ligands manifesting highly potent and selective binding, while maintaining a wide variety of other ligand properties required for safety and biological efficacy. In this presentation we'll describe how integrated deployment of Schrödinger's leading computational modeling technologies and GoogleCloud's high-performance computing resources can be used to drive drug discovery projects and significantly speed up design cycles. In addition to case studies and examples from active drug discovery projects, we'll also take a look at how improvements in high-performance computing continue to open new possibilities for large scale computationally driven molecular design.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Small-Molecule Drug Discovery
  • High-performance Computing
  • Computational Chemistry
  • Medicinal Chemistry

Who Should Attend

  • Computational Chemists
  • Medicinal Chemists
  • Drug Discovery Scientists
  • VPs of Medicinal Chemistry
  • Director of Computational Chemistry
  • Chief Technology Officers
  • Chief Digitization Officers
 

Speakers

Robert Abel
Executive Vice President of Science,
Schrödinger
Patrick Lorton
Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer,
Schrödinger
 

REGISTER NOW
 