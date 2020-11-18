Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Accelerating Materials Discovery with Atomic Scale Simulation and Cloud Computing

  November 18, 2020

  11:00 a.m. PST, 2:00 p.m. EST, 19:00 GMT, 20:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Over the past decade, the role of atomic scale simulation has expanded from being a retrospective and explanatory technique, to being a powerful discovery and optimization tool. This shift was driven by advances in computer hardware, and the efficiency and accuracy of atomic scale simulation methods. Quantum mechanics (QM) and molecular dynamics (MD) simulation, complemented and extended by data analytics and machine learning (ML), is accelerating materials development and driving innovation by helping to navigate chemical design space; revealing structure-property relationships and identifying promising chemical candidates for experimental realization. The adoption, impact, and applicability has been extended further, due to access to inexpensive "limitless" computational resources on the cloud.

In this presentation we'll describe how deployment of Schrödinger's materials science technologies on Google Cloud's high-performance computing resources can be used to drive materials discovery projects and significantly speed up design cycles. Examples are shown to highlight the impact and future directions of cloud megaruns for large scale computationally driven materials design.

Key Learning Objectives

  • How can atomic-scale simulation and cloud computing technologies drive materials discovery projects?
  • What impact do cloud megaruns have on large scale computationally driven materials design?
  • How can you leverage Schrödinger's materials science technologies and Google Cloud's high-performance computing resources to significantly speed up design cycles on your own projects?

Who Should Attend

  • Materials R&D Leaders
  • Materials Chemists & Engineers
 

Speakers

Mathew D. Halls
Vice President, Materials Science,
Schrödinger
Patrick Lorton
Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer,
Schrödinger
 

Moderator

Ann Thayer
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

