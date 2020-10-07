Biocatalysis is an important and enabling tool in the syntheses of pharmaceutical molecules. The high degree of selectivity afforded by enzymatic catalysts is well matched to the levels of purity required by pharmaceutical synthesis, and this has been exploited to enable the production of pharmaceutical APIs. Additionally, most enzymes found in nature function effectively in a consistent set of reaction environment parameters (temperature, pressure, pH, solvent). The combination of selectivity, scalability and a common reaction environment also enables large scale tandem processes difficult or impossible to attain with traditional chemistry. Central to realizing the utility of biocatalysis in any of these processes is the ability of enzymes to be tuned to the reaction substrates and conditions required through the process of Directed Evolution. How these properties work together to enable a superior biocatalytic process will be demonstrated through a number of case studies. This webinar will discuss these properties of enzymes and how enzymatic catalysts enable a superior biocatalytic process for API synthesis will be demonstrated through a number of case studies.