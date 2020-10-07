Advertisement

Biocatalysis in Large Scale Pharmaceutical Syntheses – Harnessing the Power of Effective Directed Enzyme Evolution

  October 7, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Biocatalysis is an important and enabling tool in the syntheses of pharmaceutical molecules. The high degree of selectivity afforded by enzymatic catalysts is well matched to the levels of purity required by pharmaceutical synthesis, and this has been exploited to enable the production of pharmaceutical APIs. Additionally, most enzymes found in nature function effectively in a consistent set of reaction environment parameters (temperature, pressure, pH, solvent). The combination of selectivity, scalability and a common reaction environment also enables large scale tandem processes difficult or impossible to attain with traditional chemistry. Central to realizing the utility of biocatalysis in any of these processes is the ability of enzymes to be tuned to the reaction substrates and conditions required through the process of Directed Evolution. How these properties work together to enable a superior biocatalytic process will be demonstrated through a number of case studies. This webinar will discuss these properties of enzymes and how enzymatic catalysts enable a superior biocatalytic process for API synthesis will be demonstrated through a number of case studies.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Key benefits of utilizing enzymatic catalysts to enable complex synthesis for high yield and purity
  • Case studies how evolved enzyme could significantly improve the catalyst efficiency and solve process problems

Who Should Attend

  • Process Engineers
  • Process R&D Scientists
  • Enzyme Engineers
  • Drug Development scientists
 

Speakers

Dr. Jeffrey Moore
Sr. Investigator,
Merck & Co.
Dr. Jingyang Zhu
VP of Process Chemistry Enabling Technology,
STA Pharmaceutical, a WuXi AppTec company (WuXi STA)
 

Moderator

Catherine Dold
Health & Environment Writer,
C&EN Media Group
 

