_____ Brought to you by Syft Technologies_____

Rapid, Comprehensive Food and Flavor Analysis Using SIFT-MS

REGISTER NOW
 

  February 20, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Development and release of aroma compounds from food products is a dynamic process. Conventional analytical technologies are poorly suited to studying changes on the seconds to minutes’ timescale. This webinar will introduce selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) – a recent introduction to the flavor chemist’s and new product developer’s analytical tool kit. SIFT-MS analyzes chemically diverse flavor compounds in real-time analysis, including amines, organosulfur compounds, and volatile fatty acids.

In this webinar, we will describe the benefits of SIFT-MS for flavor analysis using various application examples:

  • flavor development during processing of tomato, mango and cocoa
  • enzymatic flavor generation in fresh tomatoes and strawberries
  • in vivo assessment of “garlic breath” deodorization.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • The fundamentals of the selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) technique, including its ability to selectively and comprehensively analyze samples in one, simple procedure.
  • How real-time analysis using SIFT-MS can provide great insight into flavor generation and flavor release.
  • How direct analysis can simplify workflow and speed new product development.

Who Should Attend

  • Food researchers
  • Food technologists and new product developers
  • Food processing chemists
  • Analytical chemists in the food industry
  • Laboratory Managers / Directors / Supervisors
  • QA/QC managers and scientists
 

Speakers

Vaughan Langford, PhD
Principal Scientist
Syft Technologies
Sheryl Barringer, Ph.D.
Chair, Department of Food Science and Technology,
The Ohio State University
 

Moderator

Stu Borman
Contributing Senior Correspondent,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 