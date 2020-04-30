Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discounts on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Syft Technologies_____

Optimize Lab-based and Field Environmental Analysis Using Direct Mass Spectrometry

REGISTER NOW
 

  April 30, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Conventional methods for analysis of trace volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air, soil, and water usually involve significant sample preparation followed by slow chromatographic analysis. Direct mass spectrometry (DMS) provides opportunities for simplification – or even elimination – of sample preparation, plus real-time or high-throughput sample analysis.

This webinar introduces selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS), a DMS technique that provides highly sensitive and selective analysis of a wide range of compounds by applying eight rapidly switchable soft chemical ionization agents. Diverse VOCs (such as benzene and formaldehyde) and inorganic gases (such as sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide) are detected in a single, simple analysis.

Various environmental applications of SIFT-MS will be discussed, ranging from real-time ambient air monitoring to high-throughput soil and water analysis.

Brought to you by:

Syft Technologies
 

Key Learning Objectives

  • The fundamentals of the selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) analytical technique, including how it reduces sample prep and analyzes samples directly, while increasing throughput.
  • How SIFT-MS delivers immediate analytical results for chemically diverse VOCs and inorganic gases, benefiting a wide range of environmental applications.
  • How SIFT-MS can be adapted to diverse sample introduction needs.

Who Should Attend

  • Analytical chemists
  • Environmental scientists
  • Environmental engineers
  • Environmental consultants
  • Environmental engineers
  • Laboratory Managers / Directors / Supervisors
  • QA/QC managers and scientists
 

Speakers

Vaughan Langford, PhD
Principal Scientist
Syft Technologies
Will Kerr, PhD
Technical Specialist,
Syft Technologies, New Zealand
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 