_____ Brought to you by Syft Technologies _____

Thermal Desorption-Direct MS: A Breakthrough in Analysis Speed and Throughput

  June 18, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Sample throughput is often a critical bottleneck for thermal desorption tube (TDT) analysis in the contract testing or research laboratory. By coupling in-line thermal desorption (TD) with selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry, throughputs of up to 20 tubes per hour can be achieved per instrument. This webinar will introduce SIFT-MS, a direct mass spectrometry technique that provides real-time detection of volatile organic compounds and many inorganic gases to sub-part-per-billion concentrations (by volume; ppbV), and explain the rationale behind seamlessly integrating TD with SIFT-MS. In short, the benefits of coupling TD and SIFT-MS are economic distributed sampling (such as for US EPA Method 325) and much higher throughput for an industry-standard sampling media. Analytical performance of TD-SIFT-MS will be described together with a variety of case studies drawn from:
• Vehicle interior air quality (VIAQ) analysis
• Environmental monitoring, and
• Breath research.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn the fundamentals of the SIFT-MS technique and the benefits of fully integrating thermal desorption.
  • Observe the throughput gains achievable with SIFT-MS for a variety of routine and research lab applications.
  • Learn how automated thermal desorption analysis using SIFT-MS provides new application and product insights due to simultaneous desorption and analysis.

Who Should Attend

  • Laboratory managers (especially those seeking to obtain competitive advantage through delivering faster TDT analysis)
  • Consultants responsible for environmental, indoor air quality, and workplace exposure monitoring
  • Breath researchers
  • Analytical chemists
  • QA/QC managers and scientists
  • All gas chromatography and GC-MS users
 

Speakers

Vaughan Langford, Ph.D.
Principal Scientist,
Syft Technologies, New Zealand
Kurt Thaxton
International Product Manager, Pyrolysis and Thermal Desorption,
GERSTEL, Germany
 

Moderator

Catherine Dold
Health & Environment Writer,
C&EN Media Group
 

