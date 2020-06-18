_____ Brought to you by Syft Technologies _____
Thermal Desorption-Direct MS: A Breakthrough in Analysis Speed and Throughput
REGISTER NOW
June 18, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
Sample throughput is often a critical bottleneck for thermal desorption tube (TDT) analysis in the contract testing or research laboratory. By coupling in-line thermal desorption (TD) with selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry, throughputs of up to 20 tubes per hour can be achieved per instrument. This webinar will introduce SIFT-MS, a direct mass spectrometry technique that provides real-time detection of volatile organic compounds and many inorganic gases to sub-part-per-billion concentrations (by volume; ppbV), and explain the rationale behind seamlessly integrating TD with SIFT-MS. In short, the benefits of coupling TD and SIFT-MS are economic distributed sampling (such as for US EPA Method 325) and much higher throughput for an industry-standard sampling media. Analytical performance of TD-SIFT-MS will be described together with a variety of case studies drawn from:
• Vehicle interior air quality (VIAQ) analysis
• Environmental monitoring, and
• Breath research.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
REGISTER NOW