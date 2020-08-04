_____ Brought to you by Syft Technologies _____
Developing Non-Invasive Breath Tests for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers
August 4, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
In the early stages, cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract exhibit symptoms that are identical to benign conditions. Because there is currently no low-cost, non-invasive screening test for general practitioners to utilize with patients presenting these symptoms, many patients with early-stage cancer are not detected early enough, a high proportion are diagnosed only at later stages where mortality rates are high, and intervention is often severe.
Research focused on a breath-based screening test using direct mass spectrometry looks a promising alternative. In this webinar, we will describe:
• Why early detection of gastro-esophageal cancers is so challenging,
• Research utilizing selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) that has potential screening applications, and
• Future external validation work that will utilize thermal desorption-SIFT-MS.
