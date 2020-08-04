Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Developing Non-Invasive Breath Tests for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers

  August 4, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

In the early stages, cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract exhibit symptoms that are identical to benign conditions. Because there is currently no low-cost, non-invasive screening test for general practitioners to utilize with patients presenting these symptoms, many patients with early-stage cancer are not detected early enough, a high proportion are diagnosed only at later stages where mortality rates are high, and intervention is often severe.

Research focused on a breath-based screening test using direct mass spectrometry looks a promising alternative. In this webinar, we will describe:
• Why early detection of gastro-esophageal cancers is so challenging,
• Research utilizing selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) that has potential screening applications, and
• Future external validation work that will utilize thermal desorption-SIFT-MS.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Understand the rationale behind research into breath-based diagnostics for upper gastrointestinal tract cancers
  • Learn how the SIFT-MS technique is user friendly and extremely flexible (multiple sample introduction options)
  • Understand how large-scale external validation studies are essential to biomarker validation

Who Should Attend

  • Breath researchers
  • Clinical research scientists using chromatography and/or mass spectrometry
  • Those involved in volatile biomarker discovery
  • Analytical chemists in CROs
 

Speakers

Vaughan Langford, Ph.D.
Principal Scientist,
Syft Technologies, New Zealand
George Hanna, Ph.D.
Head of Department of Surgery and Cancer,
Imperial College London, UK
 

Moderator

Ann Thayer
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

