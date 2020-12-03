Advertisement

Halitosis Diagnosis and Control Using SIFT-MS

  December 3, 2020

  USA 11:00 a.m. EST, 8:00 a.m. PST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Halitosis or oral malodor is a common condition affecting about one third of the population worldwide. The potential complications include reduced self-confidence, social stigma and isolation, embarrassment, anxiety and depression. Oral malodor is caused by volatile compounds, 90% of which originate from bacteria in the mouth. Volatile sulfur compounds (hydrogen sulfide, methyl mercaptan and dimethyl sulfide) are considered the most important. Other compounds (amines, acids and indoles) may also be present. Assessment of oral malodor relies on organoleptic (intensity of breath odor by trained odor judges) and on instruments. Widespread sulfide monitors include the Halimeter and the OralChroma. The Halimeter can measure total VSC and the OralChroma can discriminate between different sulfides but cannot sample breath in real time. The SIFT-MS technique is a real-time quantitative method for analyzing a wide range of volatile compounds. We have used SIFT-MS for the analysis of volatiles from in vitro biofilm cultures inoculated with human tongue-derived biofilm prior to and following treatment with anti-malodor formulations. We have also used the SIFT-MS in clinical trial settings to measure the efficacy of a wide range of oral care products. This webinar will present the application of the SIFT-MS in halitosis research including current and future trends.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn the mechanisms involved in halitosis
  • How SIFT-MS can offer a solution to the limitations of conventional sulfide monitors
  • Understand how SIFT-MS analysis can support development of new point of care devices

Who Should Attend

  • Researchers in halitosis
  • Oral microbiologists
  • Dentists, doctors, dental and medical students
 

Speaker

Saliha Saad MD, PhD
Senior Research Fellow in Oral Microbiology,
University of the West of England
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

