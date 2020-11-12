_____ Brought to you by Syft Technologies _____
Spatial and Temporal Mapping of Environmental Volatile Pollutants: Mobile SIFT-MS
November 12, 2020
Overview
Increasing constraints on environmental emission standards lead to greater demand for high-quality analytical devices that can be taken into the field for in-situ monitoring. Selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) instruments are well suited to mobile and field deployment applications. SIFT-MS provides significant benefits due to its ability to monitor a wide range of organic and inorganic species in real time to trace levels, including such analytically challenging species as ammonia, formaldehyde, and hydrogen sulfide.
These benefits have led to the recent adoption of SIFT-MS by organizations such as the University of York in the UK and the National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER) in Korea.
This webinar presents various mobile environmental monitoring applications of SIFT-MS, including:
- Research that supports air quality inventory development from the University of York in the United Kingdom, and
Routine monitoring in Korea by the National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER).
