Spatial and Temporal Mapping of Environmental Volatile Pollutants: Mobile SIFT-MS

  November 12, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Increasing constraints on environmental emission standards lead to greater demand for high-quality analytical devices that can be taken into the field for in-situ monitoring. Selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry (SIFT-MS) instruments are well suited to mobile and field deployment applications. SIFT-MS provides significant benefits due to its ability to monitor a wide range of organic and inorganic species in real time to trace levels, including such analytically challenging species as ammonia, formaldehyde, and hydrogen sulfide.

These benefits have led to the recent adoption of SIFT-MS by organizations such as the University of York in the UK and the National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER) in Korea.

This webinar presents various mobile environmental monitoring applications of SIFT-MS, including:
- Research that supports air quality inventory development from the University of York in the United Kingdom, and
Routine monitoring in Korea by the National Institute of Environmental Research (NIER).

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn the fundamentals of the SIFT-MS technique, including its ability to selectively and comprehensively analyze samples in real-time one simple procedure
  • Discover how SIFT-MS is well suited to mobile air quality monitoring applications – including while the mobile lab is moving.
  • Understand how SIFT-MS analysis can support development of air quality inventories.

Who Should Attend

  • Atmospheric scientists
  • Environmental scientists
  • Environmental engineers
  • Environmental consultants
  • First responders
  • Laboratory Managers / Directors / Supervisors
 

Speakers

Marvin Shaw, Ph.D.
NCAS Research Scientist,
University of York, United Kingdom
Vaughan Langford, Ph.D.
Principal Scientist,
Syft Technologies, New Zealand
Will Kerr, Ph.D.
Technical Specialist,
Syft Technologies, New Zealand
 

Moderator

Kelly McSweeney
Contributing Editor
C&EN Media Group
 

