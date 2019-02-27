Advertisement

RPLC Method Development Strategies Using Stationary Phase and Mobile Phase Screening, and Some Helpful Tools and Tips

  February 27, 2019

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

In this webinar we will discuss a structure-based profiling and annotation workflow used to investigate the flavonoid composition of peels and isolated cuticles in tomato fruit. Specifically, we will compare flavonoid profiles in wild type fruit with those of CRISPR-Cas9 genome edited lines in which the expression of three putative flavonoid transporters were eliminated. The objectives of the project are to determine whether the putative transporters influence the subcellular distribution of flavonoids in the tomato fruit epidermis and to identify new flavonoids. This webinar will highlight the advantages of using the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap ID-X™ mass spectrometer with HRMS and MSn capabilities and MSn spectral tree data sets to confidently identify 562 flavonoids, including 487 known and 75 novel flavonoids.

Key Learning Objectives

  • New LCMS research approaches for more efficient, faster and deeper small molecule sample analysis and characterization
  • How to easily increase your ability to perform unknown-unknown identification and characterization using an intelligent-driven data acquisition and comprehensive data processing design
  • Robust data interpretation strategies used to confidently narrow the list of potential targets from 1000’s to less than 100

Researchers, Senior Scientists and Laboratory Directors in Academic & Government Research, Contract Research Organizations, and related institutions focused on nutritional and metabolic health studies with a need to learn more in any of the following areas:

  • Understanding the correlation of compounds and health
  • Metabolomics based research
  • Natural product research; including Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
  • Metabolic health disorders research
  • Bioactive compound research
  • New approaches to small molecule unknown structure analysis in a variety of research areas
 

Speaker

Dr. Sheng Zhang
Director, Proteomics Facility and Metabolomics Facility
Ithaca NY
 

Moderator

Kelly McSweeney
Contributing Editor
C&EN Media Group
 

