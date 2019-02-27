_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific_____
RPLC Method Development Strategies Using Stationary Phase and Mobile Phase Screening, and Some Helpful Tools and Tips
REGISTER NOW
February 27, 2019
8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET
Overview
In this webinar we will discuss a structure-based profiling and annotation workflow used to investigate the flavonoid composition of peels and isolated cuticles in tomato fruit. Specifically, we will compare flavonoid profiles in wild type fruit with those of CRISPR-Cas9 genome edited lines in which the expression of three putative flavonoid transporters were eliminated. The objectives of the project are to determine whether the putative transporters influence the subcellular distribution of flavonoids in the tomato fruit epidermis and to identify new flavonoids. This webinar will highlight the advantages of using the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap ID-X™ mass spectrometer with HRMS and MSn capabilities and MSn spectral tree data sets to confidently identify 562 flavonoids, including 487 known and 75 novel flavonoids.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Researchers, Senior Scientists and Laboratory Directors in Academic & Government Research, Contract Research Organizations, and related institutions focused on nutritional and metabolic health studies with a need to learn more in any of the following areas:
Speaker
Moderator
REGISTER NOW