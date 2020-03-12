_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific _____
Camelid Single Domain Ligands for Antibody-based Drug Development
March 12, 2020
Overview
Since the discovery of camelid heavy chain antibodies, their use in various fields has seen a tremendous uptake. Due to their small size, efficient production, high affinity and their potential use in a large variety of applications, this technology has been embraced by multiple disciplines of research and medicine.
The CaptureSelect™ camelid single domain antibody technology has been developed for the routine purification of a wide range of biologics including antibody therapeutics, covering different species and subtype selectivities.
In addition to using this technology for the purification in drug development, they also have specific benefits for developing high throughput analytical methods.
During this presentation we will outline the versatility of these single-domain ligands and show examples of how they can be used for purification, quantification and characterization of different antibody formats.
