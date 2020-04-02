Quality Assurance and Quality Control Practices in Untargeted Metabolomics

Untargeted metabolomics is a unique discovery tool that provides an open-ended evaluation of detectable metabolites and has been shown to identify novel biological signatures and provide a route to understand biological processes at a functional level. The enormous potential of untargeted metabolomics to enrich scientific research is leading more and more investigators to leverage these data to advance their research. While an increasing number of laboratories and core facilities offer untargeted metabolomics capabilities, the lack of clear recommendations regarding untargeted metabolomics quality management, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC), has called into question the quality and integrity of metabolomics data. The concern within the untargeted metabolomics community is that data collected under poor quality management could generate biased results. This webinar aims to highlight important QA and QC procedures that can be utilized in metabolomics analyses and demonstrate the applicability of untargeted metabolomics in numerous research settings when quality practices are in place. The discussion will also spotlight a metabolomics community organization working toward establishment of industry QA/QC standards.