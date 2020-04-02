Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific_____

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Practices in Untargeted Metabolomics

REGISTER NOW
 

  April 2, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Untargeted metabolomics is a unique discovery tool that provides an open-ended evaluation of detectable metabolites and has been shown to identify novel biological signatures and provide a route to understand biological processes at a functional level. The enormous potential of untargeted metabolomics to enrich scientific research is leading more and more investigators to leverage these data to advance their research. While an increasing number of laboratories and core facilities offer untargeted metabolomics capabilities, the lack of clear recommendations regarding untargeted metabolomics quality management, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC), has called into question the quality and integrity of metabolomics data. The concern within the untargeted metabolomics community is that data collected under poor quality management could generate biased results. This webinar aims to highlight important QA and QC procedures that can be utilized in metabolomics analyses and demonstrate the applicability of untargeted metabolomics in numerous research settings when quality practices are in place. The discussion will also spotlight a metabolomics community organization working toward establishment of industry QA/QC standards.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Understand the path to implementing effective and pragmatic QA/QC practices into your metabolomics methodology
  • Know how to connect with industry-leading organizations that have established QA/QC best practices to continue your learning

Who Should Attend

  • Untargeted metabolomics practitioners
  • Core lab operators
  • Biological LC/MS users - Any LC/MS users doing any kind of analysis on biological samples. These good practices are not restricted to untargeted metabolomics.
 

Speaker

Annie Evans, Ph.D.
Director R&D,
Metabolon, Inc.
 

Moderator

Kelly McSweeney
Contributing Editor
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 