Solution for routine and comprehensive industrial process water and waste water analysis

  May 21, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

For safe and profitable operation of all major water consuming industries such as chemical and petrochemical manufacturing, monitoring, testing and maintaining sustainable water program is essential. To prevent corrosion of expensive industrial components, save on water treatment chemicals, attain energy efficiency, and fulfill regulatory requirements, testing feed water through to waste water on a routine basis is critical. For these reasons major water-consuming industries have a sustainable process water "reuse-recycle" program that minimizes the need for fresh water intake. How does that impact the laboratory? Testing many types water samples for multiple analytes of varying concentrations on a daily basis increases the overall sample testing demand on utilities and laboratories.

Dr. Hari Narayanan, Product Marketing Manager, will present the importance of basic and comprehensive water analysis needs and the true walkaway solution options available with an integrated discrete analyzer. Dr. Carl Fisher, Product Marketing Manager, will highlight the high-throughput ion analysis capabilities of Reagent Free Ion Chromatography (RFIC) systems. They will present the combined power of Discrete Analyzers and Ion Chromatography (Disc-IC) for routine and comprehensive water analysis.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn the combined power of Disc-IC for routine and comprehensive water analysis
  • Learn how to reduce hands-on sample time with the high throughput solution of Disc-IC to improve productivity and efficiency in water testing labs
  • Discover how you can reduce cost per analysis, improving profitability for your organization
  • Find out how Disc-IC consolidates your steam and water chemistry analytical needs

Who Should Attend

  • Utility Managers, QA/QC Lab Managers, Operations Managers in Chemical, Paper & Pulp, Chloralkali, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and other high-water consuming industries
  • Water and Waste Water contract testing lab managers
  • Power Utility Managers in Fossil and Nuclear Power plants
  • Anyone interested in learning about Disc-IC for comprehensive water analysis
 

Speakers

Carl Fisher
Product Marketing Manager,
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Dr. Hari Narayanan
Product Marketing Manager,
Thermo Fisher Scientific
 

Moderator

Melissa O'Meara
Forensic Science Consultant,
C&EN Media Group
 

