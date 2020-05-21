_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific _____
Solution for routine and comprehensive industrial process water and waste water analysis
REGISTER NOW
May 21, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
For safe and profitable operation of all major water consuming industries such as chemical and petrochemical manufacturing, monitoring, testing and maintaining sustainable water program is essential. To prevent corrosion of expensive industrial components, save on water treatment chemicals, attain energy efficiency, and fulfill regulatory requirements, testing feed water through to waste water on a routine basis is critical. For these reasons major water-consuming industries have a sustainable process water "reuse-recycle" program that minimizes the need for fresh water intake. How does that impact the laboratory? Testing many types water samples for multiple analytes of varying concentrations on a daily basis increases the overall sample testing demand on utilities and laboratories.
Dr. Hari Narayanan, Product Marketing Manager, will present the importance of basic and comprehensive water analysis needs and the true walkaway solution options available with an integrated discrete analyzer. Dr. Carl Fisher, Product Marketing Manager, will highlight the high-throughput ion analysis capabilities of Reagent Free Ion Chromatography (RFIC) systems. They will present the combined power of Discrete Analyzers and Ion Chromatography (Disc-IC) for routine and comprehensive water analysis.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
REGISTER NOW