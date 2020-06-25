Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

How COVID-19 will change how we do science (Part 1 of 2)

  June 25, 2020

  9:00 a.m. PDT, 12:00 p.m. EDT, 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

From the earliest days of the still-unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, scientists mobilized like never before. Researchers worked collaboratively in unprecedented numbers across institutions and corporations to understand how the new virus works and to explore the potential for existing drugs to take it down. Companies are getting new diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments into the clinic at lightning speed. Scientists are publishing results on preprint servers practically in real time and using social media to communicate their findings.

Science has never moved faster. C&EN is holding a series of conversations with thought leaders across pharma and the life sciences to learn how the pandemic has transformed science--and which changes are here to stay. Join us for the first of these, featuring Jay Bradner, President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, and David Liu, Thomas Dudley Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences at Harvard University, and hosted by C&EN's Lisa Jarvis.

Key Learning Objectives

  • The key technologies that enabled pharma to accelerate drug and vaccine development and manufacturing timelines
  • How scientific collaboration has changed
  • How we'll disseminate our science in the future

Who Should Attend

  • Medicinal chemists
  • Process chemists
  • New product developers
 

Speakers

David R. Liu
Thomas Dudley Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences,
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator at Harvard University
James (Jay) Bradner, M.D.
President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR)
 

Moderator

Lisa Jarvis
Deputy Executive Editor, Business
C&EN
 

