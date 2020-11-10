Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific _____

Recent advances in imaging techniques of MOFs and catalyst

  November 10, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m. EST / 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

In this webinar, we will focus on advanced catalyst characterization methods on transmission electron microscope (TEM).

We will discuss state of the art high resolution and low dose imaging on beam sensitive MOFs using a recently introduced novel scanning transmission electron microscopy technique called integrated differential phase contrast STEM (iDPC-STEM) imaging, couple with the latest high sensitivity Panther STEM detector. We will also discuss obtaining statistically meaningful data on thousands of catalyst nanoparticles using automated particle workflow (APW). APW enables automated and unattended image acquisition and on-the-fly data processing using Thermo Scientific TEM platforms combined with energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS).

 

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Revolutionary low dose phase contrast imaging of MOFs
  • Automated nanoparticle workflow for catalyst in TEM

Who Should Attend

  • Analytical Chemists and Scientists
  • Laboratory researchers/managers
  • Industrial and academic researchers
  • Materials Researchers
 

Speakers

Dr. Min Wu
Market Development Manager,
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Dr. Jan Ringnalda
Lead Product Specialist,
Thermo Fisher Scientific
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

