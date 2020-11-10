_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific _____
Recent advances in imaging techniques of MOFs and catalyst
November 10, 2020
8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m. EST / 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET
Overview
In this webinar, we will focus on advanced catalyst characterization methods on transmission electron microscope (TEM).
We will discuss state of the art high resolution and low dose imaging on beam sensitive MOFs using a recently introduced novel scanning transmission electron microscopy technique called integrated differential phase contrast STEM (iDPC-STEM) imaging, couple with the latest high sensitivity Panther STEM detector. We will also discuss obtaining statistically meaningful data on thousands of catalyst nanoparticles using automated particle workflow (APW). APW enables automated and unattended image acquisition and on-the-fly data processing using Thermo Scientific TEM platforms combined with energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS).
