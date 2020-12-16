_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific _____
Comprehensive solutions to Nitrosamine impurity analysis: an industry case study
December 16, 2020
8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET
Overview
Dr. Karl Abele will describe Solvias approach to N-Nitrosamine analysis focusing on two approaches;
1. Generic quantification of six volatile N-nitrosamines (NDMA, NDEA, EIPNA, DPNA, DIPNA, NDBA between 20-100 ppb) within chemically manufactured API's and DP's with an LOD of 10 ppb.
a. Proprietary chemistry, minimizing interference from API's and DP's
b. No chromatographic optimization required
c. Verification by spiked samples
2. Use of HRAM-LC/MS equipment for trace analysis with Q-Standard GMP
a. Volatiles and non-volatile N-nitrosamines
b. Product specific validations required
c. Product specific LOQ's (ppb range)
Thermo Fisher Scientific content:
Dr. Mark Yang will describe the development of a analytical method for a range of nitrosamines and how Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ 120 High Resolution, Accurate Mass (HRAM) mass spectrometer provides reliable and comprehensive information on nitrosamines impurities that may be present in pharmaceutical products, controlled by powerful and compliant-ready Thermo Scientific™ Chromeleon™ CDS software.
