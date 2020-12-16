Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Thermo Fisher Scientific _____

Comprehensive solutions to Nitrosamine impurity analysis: an industry case study

REGISTER NOW
 

  December 16, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Dr. Karl Abele will describe Solvias approach to N-Nitrosamine analysis focusing on two approaches;

1. Generic quantification of six volatile N-nitrosamines (NDMA, NDEA, EIPNA, DPNA, DIPNA, NDBA between 20-100 ppb) within chemically manufactured API's and DP's with an LOD of 10 ppb.
a. Proprietary chemistry, minimizing interference from API's and DP's
b. No chromatographic optimization required
c. Verification by spiked samples

2. Use of HRAM-LC/MS equipment for trace analysis with Q-Standard GMP
a. Volatiles and non-volatile N-nitrosamines
b. Product specific validations required
c. Product specific LOQ's (ppb range)

Thermo Fisher Scientific content:
Dr. Mark Yang will describe the development of a analytical method for a range of nitrosamines and how Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ 120 High Resolution, Accurate Mass (HRAM) mass spectrometer provides reliable and comprehensive information on nitrosamines impurities that may be present in pharmaceutical products, controlled by powerful and compliant-ready Thermo Scientific™ Chromeleon™ CDS software.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • A range of strategies for nitrosamine analysis
  • Overview of current regulatory landscape for genotoxic impurities
  • Utilization of high-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) mass spectrometry systems for increased confidence in data
  • A comparison of different approaches to the problem

Who Should Attend

  • Analytical scientists in pharma, CDMO or CMO labs
  • Researchers/ R&D Managers
  • Laboratory Managers/ Directors / Supervisors
  • Laboratory Technicians / Operators
 

Speakers

Dr. Karl Abele
Team Leader Extractables & Leachables,
Solvias
Hao (Mark) Yang
Sr. Product Application Scientist,
Thermo Fisher Scientific
 

Moderator

Melissa O'Meara
Forensic Science Consultant
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 