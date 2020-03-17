Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

The Centre for Rapid Online Analysis of Reactions (ROAR): An Enabling Tech Facility for the Chemistry Community

  March 17, 2020

  11:00 a.m. EDT, 8:00 a.m. PDT, 15:00 GMT, 16:00 CET

 

Overview

 

There are recognized deficiencies in the current pool of reaction data which are hindering the progress of synthetic chemistry towards becoming a predictive science. Over a century of synthesis has yielded a vast library of reactions but there is a pressing need for more comprehensive data sets which include negative results, multiple time-point reaction data, and interoperable synthesis procedures. The Centre for Rapid Online Analysis of Reaction (ROAR) is a new facility which brings together high-throughput (HT) batch and flow reactor platforms, in situ analytic technologies, and automation expertise to enable data-centric research in synthesis. In this talk we will present an exploration of the catalytic reductive amination reaction using the full capabilities of the ROAR facility.

The advanced capabilities of the ROAR facility are available, through open calls for proposals, to researchers with an interest in the data-rich exploration of chemical synthesis.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn how to apply lab automation to high throughput experimentation
  • Integrate data science into reaction discovery and optimization
  • See how data centric models combined with automation will enable the next generation of organic chemists

Who Should Attend

  • Researchers/ R&D Managers
  • Laboratory Managers/ Directors / Supervisors
  • Laboratory Technicians / Operators
 

Speakers

Mimi Hii, Ph.D.
Director,
Centre Rapid Online Analysis of Reactions
Benjamin Deadman, Ph.D.
Facility Manager,
Centre for Rapid Online Analysis of Reactions
Paola Ferrini, Ph.D.
Research Scientist,
Centre for Rapid Online Analysis of Reactions
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

