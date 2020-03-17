_____ Brought to you by Unchained Labs _____
The Centre for Rapid Online Analysis of Reactions (ROAR): An Enabling Tech Facility for the Chemistry Community
March 17, 2020
There are recognized deficiencies in the current pool of reaction data which are hindering the progress of synthetic chemistry towards becoming a predictive science. Over a century of synthesis has yielded a vast library of reactions but there is a pressing need for more comprehensive data sets which include negative results, multiple time-point reaction data, and interoperable synthesis procedures. The Centre for Rapid Online Analysis of Reaction (ROAR) is a new facility which brings together high-throughput (HT) batch and flow reactor platforms, in situ analytic technologies, and automation expertise to enable data-centric research in synthesis. In this talk we will present an exploration of the catalytic reductive amination reaction using the full capabilities of the ROAR facility.
The advanced capabilities of the ROAR facility are available, through open calls for proposals, to researchers with an interest in the data-rich exploration of chemical synthesis.
