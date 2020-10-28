_____ Brought to you by W. R. Grace & Co. _____
Powerful technology through tiny particles: Innovation with aqueous colloidal silica
REGISTER NOW
October 28, 2020
7:00 a.m. PDT, 10:00 a.m. EDT, 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST
Overview
Aqueous colloidal silica is an important industrial product manufactured from the simplest of ingredients, sand and water. However, its useful properties are far from commonplace. In this webinar, learn about the chemical properties that allow colloidal silica to be an extremely versatile material. For one example, these tiny silica particles offer excellent chemical reactivity and high surface area, which make them highly effective as a binder to stabilize a wide range of products, including chemical catalysts, ceramics, and high-temperature insulators. As another example, the particles can be used in very different, milder conditions as structuring agents, for applications ranging from fire retardants to the delivery of encapsulated therapeutic agents.
Despite this abundance of applications, colloidal silicas still have considerable untapped potential. In the webinar, learn about key functional properties of colloidal silica, and discover new and innovative applications that continue to emerge for this versatile material.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speaker
Moderator
REGISTER NOW