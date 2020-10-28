Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Brought to you by W. R. Grace & Co.

Powerful technology through tiny particles: Innovation with aqueous colloidal silica

  October 28, 2020

  7:00 a.m. PDT, 10:00 a.m. EDT, 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Aqueous colloidal silica is an important industrial product manufactured from the simplest of ingredients, sand and water. However, its useful properties are far from commonplace. In this webinar, learn about the chemical properties that allow colloidal silica to be an extremely versatile material. For one example, these tiny silica particles offer excellent chemical reactivity and high surface area, which make them highly effective as a binder to stabilize a wide range of products, including chemical catalysts, ceramics, and high-temperature insulators. As another example, the particles can be used in very different, milder conditions as structuring agents, for applications ranging from fire retardants to the delivery of encapsulated therapeutic agents.

Despite this abundance of applications, colloidal silicas still have considerable untapped potential. In the webinar, learn about key functional properties of colloidal silica, and discover new and innovative applications that continue to emerge for this versatile material.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • Learn about colloidal silica's chemistries and properties
  • Gain insight into colloidal silica's functionalities
  • Discover the continually expanding spectrum of colloidal silica applications
  • Identify key considerations when choosing a colloidal silica for your formulation

Who Should Attend

  • Academic and industrial researchers
  • New product developers
 

Speaker

David M. Chapman, Ph.D.,
Research Fellow,
W. R. Grace & Co.
 

Moderator

Ann Thayer
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

