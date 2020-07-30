_____ Brought to you by STA Pharmaceutical (WuXi STA) and Eli Lilly and Company _____
Use of Continuous Flow Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Enable Novel Bond Disconnections
REGISTER NOW
July 30, 2020
8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST
Overview
Continuous flow processing is a useful way to develop and implement chemical processes from laboratory to production scale. Across the pharmaceutical industry, companies are facing the question of how to best make use of continuous technologies. The seminar will describe our main technical drivers for adoption of flow and some realities of implementation at large-scale. Pros and cons of where development is conducted, as well as some challenges associated with technology transfer and implementation will be described. We will present an overview and statistics of recent continuous processes that have been developed and conducted, culminating in a large-scale continuous cryogenic lithium-halogen exchange case study.
Brought to you by:
Key Learning Objectives
Who Should Attend
Speakers
Moderator
REGISTER NOW