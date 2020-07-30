Advertisement

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Use of Continuous Flow Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Enable Novel Bond Disconnections

  July 30, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Continuous flow processing is a useful way to develop and implement chemical processes from laboratory to production scale. Across the pharmaceutical industry, companies are facing the question of how to best make use of continuous technologies. The seminar will describe our main technical drivers for adoption of flow and some realities of implementation at large-scale. Pros and cons of where development is conducted, as well as some challenges associated with technology transfer and implementation will be described. We will present an overview and statistics of recent continuous processes that have been developed and conducted, culminating in a large-scale continuous cryogenic lithium-halogen exchange case study.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • What value does industry see in continuous processing?
  • How can continuous processes be developed and transferred for scale-up?
  • What are some caveats regarding flow chemistry?
  • A few common flow misconceptions we've noticed.

Who Should Attend

  • Pharmaceutical & Fine Chemists
  • Academic Chemistry Researchers
  • Process & Development Chemists
  • Drug Discovery Chemists
 

Speakers

Kevin Cole, Ph.D.
Principal Research Scientist,
Eli Lilly
Radhe Vaid, Ph.D.
Research Advisor in SMDD,
Eli Lilly
Sam Tadayon, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Process Engineering,
WuXi STA
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

