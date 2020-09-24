Advertisement

_____ Brought to you by WuXi AppTec _____

Quantum Mechanics & Artificial Intelligence in Med Chem Syntheses

REGISTER NOW
 

  September 24, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

The rate limiting step in chemistry discovery is synthesis. Various Machine Learning/Rule based retrosynthesis tools can lead to novel route planning approaches. And through Quantum Mechanics methods, we can expand our predictive capacity in route evaluation.

Join John S. Wai Ph.D., in an exploration of these cutting edge methods and learn about the new eBook titled "Quantum Mechanics for Organic Chemists. An Experimentalist Approach."

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • What are Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Mechanics, and Informatics tools we find useful for improvement in synthetic planning and execution?
  • How to enable an organization to fully capitalize on these revolutionary tools and prepare it for the future?
  • How to change our thinking and working habits to incorporate these tools?

Who Should Attend

  • MedChem Project Leaders
  • Medicinal Chemists working in the labs
  • MedChem Senior Management
  • MedChem Computational chemists
  • MedChem CRO coordinators/managers
 

Speaker

John S. Wai
Vice President, Medicinal Chemistry,
WuXi AppTec (Shanghai)
Adjunct Professor, Medicinal Chemistry,
Fudan University
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 