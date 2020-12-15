Advertisement

Antibody-drug conjugates drug development & manufacturing trends, challenges and solutions

  December 15, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PST, 11:00 a.m. EST, 16:00 GMT, 17:00 CET

 

Overview

 

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) are complex therapeutics with multiple components, all of which require specialized teams of scientists. The field has evolved significantly over that last decade as lessons learned and novel innovations have led to increased clinical success. Yet, as more innovators join in the search for cures, competition increases as companies chase first-to-market milestones and best-in-class therapeutic status. Increasingly and to gain traction quickly, innovators look to outsource one or more aspects of production across the complex supply chain. However, the choices in outsourcing have their own challenges.

In this webinar, we will discuss ADC therapeutic market trends and technology advancements and how those trends relate and impact the selection of the optimal development and production partner.

Key Learning Objectives

  • How to simplify the ADC production supply chain
  • Value of optimizing the drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR)
  • Why experience in toxin and linker production will accelerate projects
  • Advantages of a single-source supplier

Who Should Attend

  • Small molecule R&D scientists and manufacturing engineers
  • Large molecule R&D scientists and manufacturing engineers
  • ADC developers
  • Outsourcing / procurement managers
 

Speakers

Ying Buechler, Ph.D.
Vice President of Development
Ambrx
Lily Yin
Executive Director, Head of Biologics Conjugation Development
WuXi Biologics
Youchu Wang, Ph.D.
Vice President, Process R&D
WuXi STA
 

Moderator

Alexandra Taylor
Associate Editor
C&EN
 

