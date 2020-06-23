Advertisement

Analysis of viral proteins, monoclonal antibodies and their interactions with light scattering

  June 23, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

Characterizing viral proteins and their interactions with receptors and engineered monoclonal antibodies is key to fundamental understanding of how a virus infects cells and ultimately to the successful development of protein-based drugs. Light-scattering based methods provide essential solutions to addressing these questions.

Dynamic light scattering (DLS) offers rapid, low-volume assessment of protein quality and binding. Size-exclusion chromatography coupled to multi-angle light-scattering (SEC-MALS) delivers crucial information regarding protein quality and homogeneity, degree of glycosylation and complex formation. Composition-gradient light scattering (CG-MALS), which does not involve separation, is a label-free method for analyzing binding affinities between molecules in solution, and provides detailed information about the nature of homo- and hetero-oligomers. This webinar will shed light on the theory and technology of light scattering, and how it is used for the biophysical characterization of viral proteins, mAbs and their interactions.

Key Learning Objectives

  • Light scattering theory and instrumentation
  • Basic biophysical characterization of proteins with light scattering
  • How protein conjugate analysis characterizes hetergeneous glyoproteins
  • Analysis of intermolecular interactions via CG-MALS

Who Should Attend

  • Scientists seeking to expand their knowledge analytical methods for the characterization of biological macro-molecules
  • Biochemists interested in orthogonal methods to SPR, ITC, and fluorescence-based analysis of binding affinities
  • Biopharmaceutical researchers interested in analysis of therapeutic mAbs and target proteins, building off standard HPLC/FPLC
 

Speaker

Dr. Felix Gloge
Field Application Scientist,
Wyatt Technology
 

Moderator

Catherine Dold
Health & Environment Writer,
C&EN Media Group
 

