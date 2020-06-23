_____ Brought to you by Wyatt Techology _____
Analysis of viral proteins, monoclonal antibodies and their interactions with light scattering
June 23, 2020
Overview
Characterizing viral proteins and their interactions with receptors and engineered monoclonal antibodies is key to fundamental understanding of how a virus infects cells and ultimately to the successful development of protein-based drugs. Light-scattering based methods provide essential solutions to addressing these questions.
Dynamic light scattering (DLS) offers rapid, low-volume assessment of protein quality and binding. Size-exclusion chromatography coupled to multi-angle light-scattering (SEC-MALS) delivers crucial information regarding protein quality and homogeneity, degree of glycosylation and complex formation. Composition-gradient light scattering (CG-MALS), which does not involve separation, is a label-free method for analyzing binding affinities between molecules in solution, and provides detailed information about the nature of homo- and hetero-oligomers. This webinar will shed light on the theory and technology of light scattering, and how it is used for the biophysical characterization of viral proteins, mAbs and their interactions.
