Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

_____ Brought to you by Wyatt Technology _____

Real-Time Process Analytics and Control for Vaccine Nanoparticles and Macromolecules

REGISTER NOW
 

  September 29, 2020

  8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST

 

Overview

 

One of the primary challenges in robust manufacturing of vaccines is rapid feedback on biophysical properties that represent critical quality attributes (CQAs) or are otherwise important determinants of process yield and performance. In the absence of real-time measurements of these quantities, the process must be sampled for at-line or off-line characterization, leading to delayed response. Often process engineers must rely on indirect process parameters for timely—but uncertain—feedback, rather than direct product attributes, to determine process endpoints, deviations from product specifications, or optimal pool cutoffs. Lack of real-time technology for measuring product attributes also contributes to extended timelines for process development.

This webcast focuses on real-time multi-angle light scattering (RT-MALS), a novel process analytical technology that measures key quality attributes of macromolecules and nanoparticles. For vaccines based on viruses, virus-like particles or lipid nanoparticles, RT-MALS determines average size and particle concentration, which are used to control downstream purification and concentration of viruses or consistent lipid nanoparticle production. For vaccines comprising polymers such as polysaccharides, RT-MALS measures molecular weight and rms radius for controlling depolymerization and similar processes. We will review the technology of RT-MALS and its applications in vaccine production and process development. Applications to production of viral and non-viral vectors for gene therapy are also relevant.

Brought to you by:

 

Key Learning Objectives

  • How RT-MALS measures size, molar mass and particle concentration
  • Applications of RT-MALS for optimizing vaccine or gene vector nanoparticle processes
  • Applications of RT-MALS for optimizing vaccine macromolecule processes

Who Should Attend

  • Biopharmaceutical process engineers responsible for developing and scaling up downstream processing of viral vector vaccines.
  • Pharmaceutical development scientists involved in process development and yield enhancement of novel nanoparticle formats.
  • Production managers seeking advanced technologies for streamlining the production of biopharmaceuticals.
 

Speaker

Dan Some
Principle Scientist,
Wyatt Technology Corp.
 

Moderator

Jeff Huber
Contributing Editor,
C&EN Media Group
 

REGISTER NOW
 