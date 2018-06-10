Advertisement

Awards

Division of Polymer Chemistry seeks nominations for awards

by Linda Wang
June 10, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 24
The ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry (POLY) is soliciting nominations for a number of awards.

The Carl S. Marvel Creative Polymer Chemistry Award recognizes and encourages accomplishments and innovation of unusual merit in the field of basic or applied polymer science by younger scientists. It includes $3,000, a plaque, presentation at ACS symposia, and up to $2,000 in travel expenses. The deadline to apply is July 1.

The POLY Graduate Student Video Award aims to prepare young chemists to present their research in a short video format and interact with a broad range of audiences, including senior scientists and the general public. The award includes $250 and a certificate. The deadline to apply is July 15.

The POLY Graduate Student Travel Award supports polymer graduate students to travel to an ACS national meeting to present the results of their research. The award includes $750 and a certificate.

The POLY Outstanding Poster Award increases the importance and visibility of posters being presented at ACS national meetings in the POLY section. The award includes $250 and a certificate.

For more details about each award, as well as deadline information, visit polyacs.org/awards.html.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

