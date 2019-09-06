Neal Devaraj wins Baekeland Award

Neal Devaraj, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California San Diego, is the recipient of the 2019 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award, presented by the American Chemical Society North Jersey Section. His research accomplishments are in the areas of bioconjugation, chemical biology, and bottom-up synthetic biology.
The North Jersey Section established the award in 1944 to commemorate the technical and industrial achievements of Leo Hendrik Baekeland, who served as ACS president in 1924, and to encourage younger chemists to emulate his example. The award is given once every 2 years in recognition of accomplishments in pure or applied chemistry to an American chemist under the age of 40 as characterized by their initiative, creativeness, leadership, and perseverance.
