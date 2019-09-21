Oklahoma Chemist Award to Kenneth Nicholas

Kenneth M. Nicholas, George Lynn Cross Research Professor Emeritus in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Oklahoma, is the winner of the 2019 Oklahoma Chemist Award for his outstanding contributions to the discovery, fundamental understanding, and applications of chemical reactions promoted by transition metal compounds. His research has centered on the stability and reactivity of metal-coordinated organic species, carbon dioxide activation/conversion promoted by transition metals, metal-promoted nitrogenation of hydrocarbons, bio-inspired transition metal catalysis, and catalytic deoxygenation and refunctionalization of renewable chemical resources.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter