Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Zhenan Bao wins inaugural Disrupters and Innovators Prize

Stanford professor honored by ACS Central Science for her work on electronic polymers

by Linda Wang
July 2, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Photo of Zhenan Bao.
Credit: Courtesy of Zhenan Bao
Zhenan Bao

Zhenan Bao, the K.K. Lee Professor of Chemical Engineering at Stanford University, is the inaugural winner of the ACS Central Science Disruptors and Innovators Prize. The prize recognizes individuals who are advancing the central science of chemistry through their innovative research.

“I am thrilled by this honor,” Bao says. “The first thing that came to my mind is my former and current students. Their creativity and hard work made this possible. I am also grateful to so many mentors who helped me over the years.”

Bao’s research on conducting polymers and their applications have led to a greater understanding of molecular design rules for electronic polymers. “I want our work to make an impact on our lives, whether it is to make more efficient batteries for electrical vehicles, continuous monitoring of our health, help a patient who lost their limb to regain sense of touch, or altering electrical connections in the brain to treat neurodegenerative diseases,” Bao says. “In our work, we select problems where furthering our knowledge in chemistry is the key to address them.”

Bao earned a PhD in chemistry from the University of Chicago. She serves as the chair of the department of chemical engineering at Stanford and is the founder of the Stanford Wearable Electronics Initiative. She also cofounded the start-ups C3 Nano and PyrAmes.

“Through her groundbreaking research and discoveries, Professor Bao serves as an inspiration to the scientific community, and is affirming chemistry’s place as the central science.” says Carolyn Bertozzi, editor in chief of ACS Central Science.

“Professor Bao embodies the entrepreneurial scientific spirit the ACS Central Science Disruptors and Innovators Prize seeks to highlight,” says James Milne, president of ACS Publications. “Her research is emblematic of the exciting work that pushes the field of chemistry to new heights.”

Bao will present a lecture during the virtual fall ACS national meeting in August.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New editors in chief for four ACS journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willard Gibbs Award to Zhenan Bao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blavatnik Awards to Brangwynne and Dichtel
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE