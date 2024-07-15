Andrew Streitwieser, 94, of Berkeley, California, died Feb. 23, 2022.
“Andy published his first paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society while still in high school. After completing a PhD with William von Eggers Doering and a postdoctoral fellowship with John D. Roberts, Andy began a lifetime career at the University of California, Berkeley, staying active after retirement in 1993. He measured hydrocarbon acidities and deuterium kinetic isotope effects. He wrote an influential review on solvolysis and a book on molecular orbital theory, and he cowrote the widely used textbook Introduction to Organic Chemistry. He received numerous American Chemical Society awards and was elected to the National Academy of Sciences.”—Charles L. Perrin, former postdoctoral mentee
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Education: BA, chemistry, 1948, and PhD, physical organic chemistry, 1952, Columbia University
Survivors: Children, David Streitwieser and Susan Anders; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren
This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style.
