Obituaries

In Memoriam

Carol Duane

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
July 3, 2024
Carol Duane.
Credit: Courtesy of Warren Duane
Carol Duane

Carol Duane, 82, of Mentor, Ohio, died April 25, 2024.

“Carol was a PhD biochemistry student at the University of Illinois when we met in 1965. After marriage and children, she entered industry as a chemical information specialist at Diamond Shamrock. In 2002, she retired as director of the company’s library services. Carol’s 30 years of volunteering for the American Chemical Society included terms as councilor of the Northeastern Ohio Section and chair of national groups, including the Division of Chemical Information. In 2019, she was a candidate for ACS president. Her awards included the 2023 Division of Professional Relations Henry Hill Award. For Carol, ACS leadership and strategic planning courses that she helped develop and teach were special.”—Warren C. Duane, husband

Most recent title: President, D & D Consultants of Mentor

Education: BA, chemistry, 1962, University of Washington; MS, organic chemistry, 1964, Ohio State University

Survivors: Husband, Warren C. Duane; children, Rosanne M. Duane and Elizabeth N. Duane.

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

