Carol Duane, 82, of Mentor, Ohio, died April 25, 2024.
“Carol was a PhD biochemistry student at the University of Illinois when we met in 1965. After marriage and children, she entered industry as a chemical information specialist at Diamond Shamrock. In 2002, she retired as director of the company’s library services. Carol’s 30 years of volunteering for the American Chemical Society included terms as councilor of the Northeastern Ohio Section and chair of national groups, including the Division of Chemical Information. In 2019, she was a candidate for ACS president. Her awards included the 2023 Division of Professional Relations Henry Hill Award. For Carol, ACS leadership and strategic planning courses that she helped develop and teach were special.”—Warren C. Duane, husband
Most recent title: President, D & D Consultants of Mentor
Education: BA, chemistry, 1962, University of Washington; MS, organic chemistry, 1964, Ohio State University
Survivors: Husband, Warren C. Duane; children, Rosanne M. Duane and Elizabeth N. Duane.
