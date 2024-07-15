Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

Frank A. L. Anet

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
July 15, 2024
Frank A. L. Anet, 97, of Valencia, California, died May 18, 2024.

Frank A. L. Anet
Credit: Courtesy of Nicholas Hud
Frank A. L. Anet

“Frank was a pioneer of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy who discovered bedrock principles in organic chemistry and magnetic resonance. He was the first to show that nuclear Overhauser effects could provide structural information, significantly affecting future NMR applications. In the 1970s, he built entire multinuclear NMR spectrometers operating as high as 396 MHz for protons, detecting nuclei inaccessible to commercial instruments, and operating at very low temperatures for studying molecular structure and dynamics. A titan of physical organic chemistry, Frank made important contributions in the areas of conformational analysis, stereochemistry, isotope effects, NMR relaxation theory, and chemical origins of life.”—Daron Freedberg, Nicholas Hud, Max Kopelevich, Daniel O’Leary, and Jane Strouse, former mentees

Most recent title: Emeritus professor of ­chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles

Education: BSc, chemistry, 1948, and MSc, chemistry, 1950, University of Sydney; PhD, chemistry, University of Oxford, 1952

Survivors: Sister, Denise Sporr; six nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews

This remembrance has been edited for length, clarity, and style. To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

