Frank A. L. Anet, 97, of Valencia, California, died May 18, 2024.
“Frank was a pioneer of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy who discovered bedrock principles in organic chemistry and magnetic resonance. He was the first to show that nuclear Overhauser effects could provide structural information, significantly affecting future NMR applications. In the 1970s, he built entire multinuclear NMR spectrometers operating as high as 396 MHz for protons, detecting nuclei inaccessible to commercial instruments, and operating at very low temperatures for studying molecular structure and dynamics. A titan of physical organic chemistry, Frank made important contributions in the areas of conformational analysis, stereochemistry, isotope effects, NMR relaxation theory, and chemical origins of life.”—Daron Freedberg, Nicholas Hud, Max Kopelevich, Daniel O’Leary, and Jane Strouse, former mentees
Most recent title: Emeritus professor of chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles
Education: BSc, chemistry, 1948, and MSc, chemistry, 1950, University of Sydney; PhD, chemistry, University of Oxford, 1952
Survivors: Sister, Denise Sporr; six nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews
